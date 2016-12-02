Lewis and Friday lead scoring in loss to Lobos

The men’s basketball team was in action Wednesday night against New Mexico University in Albuquerque, but came up short 64-55.

The Wildcats only trailed by seven, 35-28 after the first half. But the Lobos went on a 18-10 run at the 16:48 mark of the second half until the 6:52 mark to jump out to a comfortable 58-43 lead.

“We really battled tonight,” said sophomore guard/forward Jaren Lewis. “We went into a tough environment and really competed. We learned how to battle back and how to play through some adversity tonight. The game also provided valuable experience for the guys stepping up in Jay Frank’s absence.”

Reigning Southland Conference Freshman of the Year, Jaylen Franklin did not play for the second straight game after injuring himself over the Thanksgiving holiday against Oklahoma.

Lewis and sophomore center Jalone Friday led the team in scoring each recording 16 points.

Friday made five of the six shots he took including three out four shots taken behind the arc, while Lewis made six of his 13 shots.

Lewis also led the team in rebounds getting six while junior guard Diamante Langston dished out the most assists with three.

For the Lobos, junior guard Elijah Brown put up the most points for his team scoring 13 while senior center Obij Aget earned 12

Brown also grabbed the most rebounds for his team with nine while junior forward Joe Furstinger got the most assists with four.

After six games the Wildcats sit with the same record, at 3-3, as they began last season with, before losing five of their next six.

ACU will next be going to Charleston, South Carolina to face Charleston Southern University in their second meeting of the season. In the first meeting of the season Charleston Southern pulled out a one-point 66-65 win in Abilene.

“We are going into next game hungry and determined to get a W,” said Lewis. “We know we have to get better at playing without fouling and staying locked in for the full 40 minutes.”

The game is scheduled to tip-off Saturday at 5:30 p.m.