Students sell Key City Coffee for Wildcat Ventures contest

Last week Wildcat Ventures hosted a coffee sales contest to allow students to get experience selling products.

The contest helped the students with their experience and the owners of Key City Coffee. Students sold bags of Key City Coffee around campus, Facebook, and throughout the community.

“The coffee challenge is about learning how to fill the needs and wants that our customers have.” Victoria Timmons, a sophomore business management major from Lubbock. “It helps teach us how to make connections with people that we have just met and learn how to market a product to fill the needs of customers.

The winners of the challenge sold 97 bags. The team consisted of, KeeAna Ward, a junior marketing and management major from Tyler; Abbie Hamilton, a senior marketing and management major from Osceola Iowa; and Nathan Reynolds, a senior business management major from Kingwood. Ward sold 32 bags; Hamilton sold the most at 54 and Reynolds sold 11 bags.

Bret Wheeless, a senior marketing major from Frisco, is one of the four executives of Wildcat Ventures. His title is Chief Operating Office of Professional Services. Wheeless was also in charge of the entire challenge.

“CEO is the biggest organization on campus. It is a great way for people to get involved and get hands on experience.” Wheeless said.

CEO stands for Collegiate Entrepreneurship Organization.

The ACU CEO chapter recently won two awards. The awards are Number One Most Outstanding Chapter in the Nation, and Number One Chapter Business. The business that won this award is Wildcat Ventures.

For more information about the ACU CEO chapter of the Wildcat Ventures program please visit their blog at https://blogs.acu.edu/coba/2013/04/10/wildcat-ventures-provides-students-with-small-business-experience/.