Innovation Foundry is hosting Adobe Days, a two-day event for students, faculty and staff to get more insight into Adobe Creative Cloud products.

Adobe Creative Cloud gives users access to an entire collection of Adobe desktop and mobile apps, including tutorials, Adobe stock, Behance, portfolio and creative cloud libraries.

Marisa Beard, director of educational technology and innovation foundry, said the importance of providing Adobe products for everyone at ACU is phenomenal because only a few universities around the country have the “all in package.”

Some students may be aware of what Adobe is, but it’s common for them to be reluctant to use Adobe products because of how hard they are to use.

“We want to create more recognition of what Adobe is because it’s available to all of our students, faculty and staff,” said Beard. “We would love people to stop by.”

On top of Adobe products, Lynda.com is also available to students, faculty and staff for free.

“Lynda.com is a great partner with Adobe, so if you want to learn how to use InDesign, and there is not some session to learn how to use it, then you can go to Lynda.com and learn about any Adobe products,” said Marisa.

Jason Katsoff, customer success manager for Adobe, works with ten or more colleges and universities throughout the central and west United States. Katsoff will attend both Adobe days to help students, faculty and staff with Adobe Creative Cloud products.

“My goal is that everyone is aware of Adobe products and are using them to succeed,” said Katsoff.

The Adobe mobile apps are friendlier and easier to get started with, said Katsoff, because he found students who began with the mobile apps were successful and were able to share their files with the desktop tools.

“There are uses for Adobe products for all majors, no matter what you’re studying,” said Katsoff.

Sign-up is on Jan. 25 at the Campus Center, Team55, Maker Lab and the Innovation Foundry. The Adobe Creative Cloud sessions, which will take place in the Maker Lab, Learning Studio and Innovation Foundry, start on Jan. 26.

For more information, go to https://blogs.acu.edu/innovation_foundry/events/adobe-day/.