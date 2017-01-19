Chipotle, Tea2Go to open in coming months

Chipotle on South Clack Street will open Feb. 16, and the opening of Tea2Go on Judge Ely Boulevard and North 10th Street has been delayed until March.

Valerie Burnett, co-owner of Tea2Go, said construction was supposed to be completed in January, but remodeling the building near Papa Murphy’s is taking longer than expected.

“It seems like the shopping center behind it is slower,” Burnett said. “We’re hoping for new shops behind there.”

The store will share a building with Hashi, a Japanese steakhouse, and will have a drive-thru, Burnett said.

“It’s great value to the customer,” Burnett said. “All the ACU students and the hospitals will be using that side.”

Chipotle, a Denver-based Mexican grill chain restaurant, will open Feb. 16. Emily Rado, a Chipotle spokesperson, said the store is still hiring crew member positions, and students can apply online at http://careers.chipotle.com.