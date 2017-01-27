Library offers data services, research assistance

The Brown Library has resources for students, faculty and staff who need help with presentations, projects and research.

According to the library’s website, “Data services is a new initiative from the Brown Library aiming to help researchers in all stages of the data lifecycle.”

Under data services, information can be found on how to create data management plans, software for working with data as well as how to save and share data.

Data services librarian, Jasmine Hoover, is available to help those who would like to learn how to use GIS software, analyze and display data and conduct research.

Hoover said that using the library’s data services is an easy way to ensure research has reliable data and to fact check sources of information.

Most jobs require a basic knowledge of data and research, said Hoover, so learning these skills are beneficial in the long term.

Those interested in assistance may visit the library reference desk or website (guides.acu.edu/data) for help.

The Innovation Foundry will also be offering sessions, called Innovation Fridays, throughout the semester that will teach about the basics of data, the internet, Adobe Creative Cloud and other information.

The first of these sessions, led by Hoover, will be on Friday at noon and is over data and GIS sources and software.

Innovation Fridays will be held at the Innovation Foundry on the top floor of the library. Students, faculty and staff are invited to come and bring their own lunch.

More information may be found at blogs.acu.edu/innovation_foundry.