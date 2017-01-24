New student organization website more accessible for students

The new student organization website provides students an easier place to discover organizations on campus.

Tom Craig, director of student activities and productions, said it was time to update student organizations through a website.

“It was just time to bring that tool up to a more functional and dynamic web presence,” Craig said. “There was also a lot of things that organizations need access to and it would make sense if they were all collected in one location. Trying to create a one-stop shop to make operations a whole lot easier.”

Chris Herrington, student organizations coordinator and assistant director of productions, said the website will hopefully attract transfer, freshmen and current students who are not aware of the organizations on campus.

“My niche is to get organizations more popularized because so much of your identity is shaped in college and to not know what is out there, like what groups you can be a part of,” said Herrington.

The previous website that contained all the student organizations was hard to access and outdated. Herrington said the new site, which launched January 13 is a blog from WordPress so it’s easier to maintain and update. After February, the site will link under Quicklinks in MyACU so it can be located faster.

Herrington said one of his goals is to get more social media presence and images from organizations.

“I am going to try to work with each organization and see if they have different Twitter handles or Instagram accounts,” Herrington said. “Just asking if they have one existing, if you’re online and see it, you can get to this contact of whoever is in charge.”

Herrington said he is happy with the site because it’s accessible and has already received positive feedback.

More than 100 organizations will be upstairs and downstairs in the campus center for the All Student Organization Fair Wednesday, January 25 from 12-2 p.m.

“It’s basically a physical representation of [the site], we wanted to highlight every group and put faces with the group,” said Herrington. He said he hopes the fair will occur every semester.

For more information: http://blogs.acu.edu/studentorganizations/.