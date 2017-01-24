Optimist
Students participate in annual Global Game Jam

The 2017 Global Game Jam took place on Jan. 20-22. Students worked over the 48 hours to create video games and non-digital games and were encouraged to use this years theme, Waves, with their project.

 

Video/editing by Michael Scales

