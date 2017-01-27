Wildcats overcome late, despite halftime lead

The men’s basketball team went on the road for its second game of a three-game road trip against Incarnate Word losing in a close contest 82-79.

The Wildcats led 46-42 at halftime giving them their 14th lead at the half out of 19 games in the season.

The men were able to work their lead to 65-59 before Incarnate Word went on a 15-2 run starting at 10:24 left in the second half making the score 74-67.

Sophomores Jaren Lewis and Jalone Friday hit back to back jumpers making the score 74-71, then freshman Payton Ricks was able to hit back to back jumpers himself to cut the lead to 76-75 with 55 seconds left.

The men then went back and forth with Incarnate Word as each team hit two buckets each to make the score 80-79 in 50 seconds.

Sam Burmeister of Incarnate Word hit two free throws with five seconds left however, and it sealed the deal for the Cardinals as Ricks missed the game tying three pointer as time expired.

This loss dropped the Wildcats to 2-6 in conference play and 8-11 overall while Incarnate Word moved to 4-4 against Southland teams and 9-10 overall.

“This loss will definitely fuel the team,” Lewis said. “We are hungry for road wins and we know we let another one slip away. We really want this next road game.”

Friday scored the most for the Wildcats and also earned his career-high with 26. Sophomore Jaylen Franklin led his team in both rebounds, grabbing six, and assists, earning eight.

For the Cardinals, forward Simi Socks led his team with 23. Socks also had the most rebounds with nine while guard Jalin Hart led in assists with five.

The Wildcats will next be going to Corpus Christi to take on Texas A&M Corpus Christi to close out their three game road trip while Incarnate Word will be going on the road as well to face Central Arkansas.