Wildcats start of conference play with a 5-1 record after win against Nicholls

ACU looks to improve to 7-0 against UIW since moving to Div. 1.

Women’s basketball began the spring semester with an 89-73 win over Nicholls. The seniors for the Wildcats dominated the game, combining to score 72 of ACU’s points on the night. The team was led by senior guard Alexis Mason, who scored 24 points and went 6-for-12 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats went into the half down one, 39-38, but after Nicholls opened the second half with a three-pointer to pull ahead 42-38, ACU exploded onto a 16-0 run to take control of the game.

As a team, the Wildcats had a great offensive game, hitting 54.4 percent of their shots, and hit 10 of the 21 threes’. Even though ACU committed eight more turnovers on the night, they made up for it with rebounds, grabbing 43 rebounds to Nicholls 19 and 17 of the 43 came on the offensive end for the Cats.

This win puts the Wildcats at 11-7 on the season and 5-1 in conference games, with wins against Southeastern Louisiana (82-57), New Orleans (68-55), Central Arkansas (83-76), and Lamar (77-59). ACU’s only loss in conference came against Stephen F. Austin on January 12, by the score of 61-70.

Notables during the break:

-December 19 Senior Alexis Mason was named Southland Conference Player of the Week after averaging 16.5 points per games at the Shocker Winter Classic and having an impressive outing against the host Wichita State.

-January 9 Senior Suzzy Dimba was named Southland Conference Player of the Week to finish off the first week of the New Year after she averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

-January 14 Mason drops career-high 32 points in 77-59 win over Lamar.

-January 14 Mason also becomes ACU’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 242, passing Ashley King (2002-2006), who had 239.

-January 14 Senior Lizzy Dimba passes 1,000 points (1,012) on her career after dropping 13 points against Lamar. All four seniors, Mason, Lizzy Dimba, Suzzy Dimba, and Sydney Shelstead have passed 1,000 points in their careers now.

-January 18 Lizzy Dimba played in her 100th game for ACU when she took the court against Nicholls.

ACU heads to Incarnate Word to continue conference play on Thursday night, as part of a men’s and women’s double-header. This is the first of two times the teams will play this season and it is the seventh time the teams have met since each transitioning to Div. 1. The Wildcats are 6-0 against UIW since the transition.