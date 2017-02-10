ACU taps Mooney as next volleyball coach

Abilene Christian University director of athletics Lee De León announced today that ACU has hired former Ole Miss assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Angela Mooney as ACU’s new head volleyball coach.

The move comes after the firing of Jason Bibler, who was released from his contract on Jan. 27 after posting a record of 27-63 overall and a 24-24 conference record in three seasons as the ACU head coach. She now becomes the ninth head coach in ACU Volleyball history, signing a four-year contract.

Before working at Ole Miss, Mooney spent time at University of Texas-El Paso and South Dakota State as an assistant coach. Mooney helped lead Ole Miss to a 61-35 record over the last three seasons as the program posted three-straight winning seasons for the first time since the mid-1980s and the most wins in a three-year span since the 1984-1986 seasons.

“I’m thrilled to add her, her husband David, and their two sons to the Wildcat family,” De Leon said. “Angela is a Lubbock native, knows and loves this area and is an outstanding recruiter and coach. She’ll be a tremendous role model as a Christian coach, wife and mother for the

great young women we have in our program.”

Mooney joined the coaching ranks after a career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2000-2003. She recorded 930 kills, 348 digs and 229 blocks in her career, and also earned academic all-Big 12 honors in 2003. She was a two-year team captain and was the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in 2003-2004.

Jacey Smith, sophomore outside hitter and a second team all-Conference recognition last said Mooney will bring a positive energy to the team.

“I think she comes in with a lot of high level playing and coaching experience, which will definitely help us excel,” Smith said. “I know that she’ll bring a lot of energy and positivity to our team. We’re all ready to be pushed and challenged so we can improve and be the best.”

Next season will be the first the team is able to advance to postseason play and the program will add beach volleyball next spring.