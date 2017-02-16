ACU welcomes back basketball alumni from 60’s, celebrates Godfrey

Last Saturday former Wildcat players from the 1960’s returned to campus to join the men’s basketball team at its morning shoot around ahead of the team’s evening Southland Conference match up against Northwestern State.

Head coach Joe Golding stopped the shoot around for a moment and pulled his team and the alumni together in a circle on the court and they got to know each other as each of them gave their name and other general information about themselves.

Following the shoot around and meet and greet the alumni enjoyed a luncheon in a different looking Bean than what the alumni were used to as students.

The men were given special ACU merchandise gifts for attending the luncheon and several players got up to speak as well.

The rest of their day consisted of a tour around the campus and attending the men’s basketball game later that evening.

Golding spoke on what it meant to have an alumni group come visit campus.

“Anytime we get a group of former players coming back into Moody, it’s exciting,” Golding said. “It’s good when your current players can mingle with former players and get to know them. Last year we graduated four seniors and we want them to always feel welcome to come back.”

John Ray Godfrey, a well known player in the 60’s, who played from 1964-68, was in attendance on Saturday.

Godfrey is one of two All-Americas to play for ACU and was named to the Associated Press little All-America team in 1968.

His senior year he scored 571 total points, averaging 27.5 per game, and was named the Southland Conference player of the year.

Godfrey became known for his 41 point outing in the opening of Moody Coliseum in a 96-93 win in overtime against Arkansas State that earned them the Southland Conference title.

With his 41 points, he set a record for single-game scoring in Moody that still stands today.

When talking to Godfrey however, he gives credit to teammate Henry Willis for making a free throw at the end of the game to make it a two possession game at 96-93, because at this time there were no three pointers.

Godfrey talked about getting the opportunity to see his teammates again and be reminded of his playing days.

“Well those were great days; we had a great group of guys,” Godfrey said. “It’s always great to see these guys and how they have turned out with their families, and we always stay in touch.”

The men were honored at halftime of the men’s game against Northwestern State, and Godfrey received special recognition for his excellence.

The day had a fitting ending for the alumni as they watched the Wildcats pick up a 76-72 win over Northwestern State, for the teams third win in four games.