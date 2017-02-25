Bisons visit Scott Crutcher Field for weekend series

The baseball team (0-4) will host a three-game series against North Dakota State University(4-0) this weekend, in search of its first win.

Although the Wildcats were swept by Big Ten powerhouse Michigan State last weekend, there were bright moments for the team, on the mound and especially at the plate. Junior catcher Luis Trevino hit .571, with eight hits, five runs, five RBI, and three doubles.

Also showing signs of greatness was preseason all-conference second team infielder Russell Crippen, who hit .389 with seven hits, two runs, one double, four RBI and a home run.

The Wildcats pitching staff struggled last weekend, but saw potential in the return of redshirt junior LHP Austin Lambright, who pitched four scoreless innings after returning from Tommy John surgery that kept him out last season. Lambright struck out nine and walked three while giving up two hits, and should start the series opener.

NDSU enters the weekend at 4-0 overall after sweeping a four-game series at Mississippi Valley State last weekend. A player to watch for the Bison is redshirt junior infielder Matt Elsenpeter, who leads their offense hitting .625 with five hits, two runs, two RBI, three doubles and a triple. NDSU junior infielder Mason Pierzchalski was named the Summit League Player of the Week for his performance last weekend after going 7-for-16 (.438) and accounted for 12 runs; six of his own, and six RBI. He also walked three times and hit a home run and a triple, the triple being an extra-inning game-winning hit.

ACU will likely see Zach Mayo (1-0, 1.80 ERA), Reed Plannenstein (1-0, 3.60) and Luke Lind (1-1, 5.40 ERA) in starting roles this weekend for the Bison, a pitching staff that struck out 40 while walking only 16 in the four-game set last weekend.

The series will get started Friday with a 4 p.m. contest, followed by a 2 p.m. game Saturday and a 1 p.m. game Sunday.