CSSA hosts Lantern Festival to close Chinese New Year festivities

The Chinese Student Scholars Association (CSSA) will host a Lantern Festival Thursday Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Hunter Welcome Center.

The annual event will take place on the last day of the traditional Chinese New Year festivities, said CSSA president Rui Bui.

Tickets cost $3 for one person or $5 for two, and Bui said games, Chinese traditions, and food will be included. The group will serve one traditional food students wouldn’t find at a restaurant: tangyuan, sweet rice balls.

“That food represents together, like family together,” said Bui, sophomore actuary science major from Jin Hua, China. “In the Lantern Festival, we always have a family dinner.”

Bui said the lanterns will have riddles inside them and people can guess the riddles in a traditional Chinese game.

The group recieved $1,600 from the Students’ Association spring budget to use for the event and Bui said he expects about 200 guests. Funds raised at the event will go toward the CSSA’s Chinese culture classes which are free to all students and take place Thursdays.