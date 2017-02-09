Encouragement from a former Sing Song participant

The good thing is, Sing Song is next week. Bad thing is, Sing Song is next week.

With the show quickly approaching, all the acts are rushing to perfect their songs, costumes and props in order to blow the judges away and win the competition. Which means sleepy students in class who most likely can’t wait to not sing for hours on end anymore. The exhaustion will set in very soon, if it hasn’t already, and I’m sorry to all the professors who’ll see these students sleeping in their classes. It’s not because they’re bored, it’s just because their sleep schedule is currently on the rocks and they’re most likely not getting more than five hours of sleep when they have practice.

I do remember quite fondly those long nights of practice, especially as the show got closer and closer freshman year. I was a proud member of the freshman bunnies act and I definitely don’t regret doing it. It was a lot of fun, I learned a lot and my parents and grandparents even traveled from San Antonio to see me perform. But I swore I’d never do a Class Act ever again after it was all said and done. I knew the only time I’d be able to do it was freshman year, so I did. But the memories of those months, starting way back in late November with auditions all the way to the competition, are some of the greatest memories I have. These past few months will be forever ingrained in your memories. Whether good or bad, they’ll be there.

If this is your first time in Sing Song I can promise you it’s not that scary or intimidating at all. Standing on that stage with an almost completely blacked out arena with thousands of people there to cheer you on is not as scary or intimidating as it sounds. Take it from someone who had quite the terrible stage fright and had to close her eyes during her audition just to get through it. Standing up there on those nights of practice were more intimidating than the actual show. The show itself is so much more fun when you just go out there and do your best.

The worst thing that can happen to you vocally is getting sick, or having a random allergy attack, the week of Sing Song. It’s not the best, so I wouldn’t recommend it. So as the competition creeps up on us, please take care of yourself. Without you, the act is one less person complete. The act won’t be the same without you. Each member brings something different to the show, and if one is missing, it just isn’t the same. So please, take care of yourself. Drink plenty of water, eat three times a day and rest whenever you can.

Just remember this, Sing Song is almost over. The feeling of being on that stage performing a routine that you’ve been working on for the past few months will be worth the countless all-nighters to get that paper done or to study for that test. Because once you are on that stage, you’re what the whole of Moody is watching. So, just perform what you’ve been practicing to the best of your abilities, and if you mess up just go with it and recover. Don’t pull attention to yourself, just smile and find your place in the song again. And remember,it’s almost over. The blessing of sleep will soon be upon you once again. You’re evenings can be focused on school work once again and you’ll have your social life back, which your friends will be glad to see you on a normal basis again. I believe in you all. Good luck and break a leg next week everyone!