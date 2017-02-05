Franklin shines in big win over first place Sam Houston

The men’s basketball team took on a the Southland Conference leader for a second-straight game in Sam Houston State, winning 71-64.

The Wildcats took care of New Orleans on Wednesday night in overtime fashion, 70-69.

But points were hard to come by early on Saturday as the score was only 13-13 by the 6:40 mark.

However, the Wildcats were able spark an 11-1 run at that point and made the score 24-14 with 2:47 to go. The men would carry an eight point 27-19 lead into halftime.

Sam Houston came out of halftime quick with an 8-3 run to bring the game within three making the score 30-27.

The game stayed fairly tight from the 17:01 mark, with the biggest lead only getting to five for the Wildcats, until the 11:52 mark when the men went on an 11-2 run making the score 51-40.

After the run, the Wildcats kept the game in check with a comfortable lead and only letting Sam Houston come within four (65-61) towards the end of the game.

Once Sam Houston came within four, the men put up six straight points to go up 71-61 and secure the win.

Sophomore Hayden Farquhar, who had 13 points and went 4-6 from beyond the arc and was crucial off the bench.

“Our point guard Jay Frank facilitates really well for everybody, he gets it to the open man, he drives and opens up for everyone,” Farquhar said. “Whenever you have four or five guys who can shoot the ball real well, it’s hard to beat.”

Sophomore point guard Jaylen Franklin put up good numbers in the game as he led his team in points with 19 as well as assists with five.

With this win, the Wildcats improved to 4-7 in conference play and moved out of last place and into 11th.

Sophomore guard Jaren Lewis, who had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and kept pace as the team’s leading scorer.

“It feels great, it shows what we’re capable of,” Lewis said. “We know we can do it, so it feels good to put together a full 40 minutes of play.”

The men will next be playing on the road against Central Arkansas on Thursday.