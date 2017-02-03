Freshman fall-to-spring retention slightly lower than last year

Freshman retention is down slightly from last year at 89.4% while overall enrollment remains higher than this time last year. Total enrollment is 4,657 students, up from 4,285 students. Last year, freshman fall-to-spring retention was 90.9%.

According to enrollment numbers released on the 12th day of the semester, there are 696 freshmen, 860 sophomores, 777 juniors and 1041 seniors.

The university has made efforts recently to improve retention, specifically by implementing a centralized advising system. While the system is still settling in on campus, any significant increase in retention would most likely appear in freshmen-to-sophomore retention in the fall of 2017.