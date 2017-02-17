Other Arts & Culture: NCCIL hosts author of Disney’s Frozen pop-up book French professor publishes book about love Key City Block Party features Austin-based band Holiday Mountain Gallery: Sing Song 2017 Costumes February 17, 2017 by Staff Leave a Comment Alpha Kai Omega costume for Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Run the alarm. The men of Frater Sodalis bring the heat in Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) It’s 2017 B.C and the men of Galaxy have their clubs ready to mash into Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) The men of Gamma Sigma Phi get ready to play hard ball in Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) The women of GATA gather around the campfire during this year’s Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Ready to spice things up with Ko Jo Kai at this years Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) The forecast calls for light rain and lots of smiles for the men of Pi Kappa during this years Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Under the sea or on land, the women of Tri Kappa Gamma find their sea legs in Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Two by two, the men of Trojans climb aboard Noah’s ark in Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Ready to take flight, the women of Sigma Theta Chi are ready to pass through the aisles in Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Oh, brother! Sub-T returns to the stage to take home a win (or at least some laughs). (Photo from Lydia Lawson) Twinkle, twinkle Zeta star how they hope to win in this years Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Take some medicine and grab your tissues because the senior act is ready to take the Sing Song trophy. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Grab yourself a cookie because Juniors are ready to bring in the Christmas spirit during Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) It’s tea time with the Sophomore act in Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Hear the freshman roar as the Dinosaurs roam the earth in Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Emily Guajardo) Going for the gold, this freshman act is ready to take on the competition in Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lydia Lawson)
