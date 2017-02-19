GATA, GSP, Seniors win Sing Song 2017

The women of GATA, the men of Gamma Sigma Phi and the Senior class came away with the overall wins in their respective divisions in Sing Song 2017.

The senior act as the flu, directed by seniors Callie Houston and Courtney Tee, swept first place in all four categories – appearance, originality, entertainment and vocals.

“We couldn’t have done it without our group,” Tee said. “They worked so hard, they were an amazing group of students to do it with and they put it all out there and it was the most fun we could have had in our senior year together.”

GATA won first overall for the second consecutive year – last year’s act, as diamonds, was their first Sing Song win since 1986. The Gata act as s’mores, directed by junior Darby Stemen, also placed first in vocals and appearance, while placing second in entertainment and originality.

“Honestly I had no idea going into it, I thought it could be such a close call between anybody,” said GATA President Kelsee McGee. “It was a really close Sing Song – one of the closest Sing Songs in a long time, since I’ve been at ACU.”

GATA has chosen to give their award money to the National Diabetes Association in honor of Katie Kirby, the sophomore member of Gata who passed away last semester.

“This whole season has been about Katie Kirby and wanting to do this for her,” said GATA sponsor Kelly White. “Her parents were in the audience tonight, so we wanted to, more than anything, win for her and that was really the most important thing.”

The men of GSP won first place in three categories – vocals, originality and appearance – with their act as the Chicago Cubs, directed by senior Joel Ague. The last time GSP won first place overall was in 2015.

Ague said they pushed hard during the week and tried to sweep first place in all four categories, even though that didn’t happen. He also said he’s confident that other members will step up after he’s graduated so GSP can continue with strong Sing Song acts in the coming years.

Sigma Theta Chi came away with second place overall while Ko Jo Kai placed third, to round out the women’s rankings. Galaxy placed second overall and Pi Kappa placed third in the men’s rankings, while the Freshman Olympics and Sophomores placed second and third overall in the mixed voices category, respectively.