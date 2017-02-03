Halbert-Walling evacuated after pipe ruptures

Students and faculty evacuated the newly opened Halbert-Walling Research Center after a hot water pipe ruptured Friday morning.

The pipe ruptured in the southeast corner of the second floor, damaging a sprinkler head in the high-pressure fire suppressant system. The sprinklers and water pipe released water for a short amount of time, flooding the first and second floors of the building.

Dr. Greg Straughn, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said no one was injured in the incident.

The building will remained closed for the rest of the day and cleanup will continue throughout the weekend. Professors will contact students to reschedule classes in the Onstead Science Center.

Straughn said they plan to resume classes in Halbert-Walling on Monday.