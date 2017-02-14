Love at first bite

Things have been spicy these past few weeks with two fast-food restaurants giving Abilene something to taco ’bout.

Recently, Taco Casa, an Abilene-based franchise, used their outdoor sign to ask Chick-fil-a to marry them.

John Windham, general manager of Taco Casa, said the restaurant chain wants to use its signs to grab attention and promote both brands.

“It doesn’t hurt us to promote them. It doesn’t hurt them to promote us. It’s just a fun neighborly thing to do,” Windham said. “That’s all we’re trying to do, have fun and have business.”

Within the week, Chick-fil-a responded saying, “Taco Casa, bring tacos and we will consider.”

Taco Casa made things a little guacward by not responding in a reasonable amount of time, so Chick-fil-a asked, “Taco Casa, was our request too cheesy?”

Finally, Taco Casa replied, “It’s nacho ordinary kind of love.”

Lynn Thompson, the director of marketing for Chick-fil-a, said the humorous words were designed to show that despite competition in the fast food business, the two restaurants get along well. Thompson also said they wanted to promote community because both restaurants’ employees eat at each other’s restaurants.