Maker Lab to recycle Sing Song set materials

Sing Song acts can donate sets and props to the Maker Lab after Saturday’s final show as an initiative to recycle and reuse materials for other student creative projects.

The initiative was inspired by Krista Masci, an administrative coordinator with the Communication and Sociology department, when she ran into some students at the hardware store purchasing materials for their Sing Song sets. Most acts create sets and props out of foam insulation boards, two-by-fours and PVC pipes.

Masci said she thought of how much material is wasted every year after Sing Song, so she decided to contact Chris Herrington, student organizations and productions coordinator, and Darren Wilson, a coordinator with the Maker Lab, to address the issue.

“I hate waste,” said Masci. “We as consumers waste too much, myself included. With that insulation alone, I can think of like four better ways to use it than throwing it away and went to the best choice that will help out on our campus monetarily as well as environmentally through reusing. When we see a need and can help, I believe it’s our responsibility as Christians to do so, even when it’s not our ‘job'”.

The plan is simple. On Saturday night, the Maker Lab will collect two truckloads of material that could be used for future projects. Because of limited storage space, the lab will only be accepting select items such as blue foam insulation boards, two-by-four boards and PVC pipe.

Wilson said recycling materials is a great way to encourage students to reuse recycled materials for creative projects.

“The biggest benefits are reducing the amount of materials going to the landfill and giving students in the Maker Lab access to free building materials for projects,” said Wilson. “We try to provide as much free and recycled materials as possible throughout the year. We have several areas in the Maker Lab designated for recycled materials, providing recycled cardboard, paper, acrylic, lumber, plywood and a many other items.”

Wilson said he hopes the lab can accept more materials as they make more storage room in the near future. Until then, the lab will only accept the selected items.