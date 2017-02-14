Mason hits six threes in rout of Northwestern State

The Wildcats will head to SFA Thursday for a game that will prove to be decisive in determining the eventual conference champion. (John Greer III)

After losing the top spot with a loss to Central Arkansas, despite a career-high 33 points from senior Suzzy Dimba, the Wildcats rebounded in a big way with a 79-57 win over Northwestern State.

The Wildcats jumped out from the start of this one as they finished the first quarter with a 25-11 lead and increased it to a 45-26 lead at the break. The second half was not all that different from the first as the Wildcats were never threatened in this one walking away with a blowout win that helps ACU stay in contention for the top seed in the Southland Conference.

Senior Alexis Mason led the game with 23 points, and was lights out from behind the arc going 6-for-14 and 7-of-17 from the field. Senior Sydney Shelstead turned in an unusually low scoring output with just two points, but controlled the boards for ACU, her 12 rebounds helped the Wildcats to a 44 to 29 advantage on the glass.

The competition for first place in conference is still a tight one as the top four teams are all separated by a game or less from the leader.

UCA holds the first spot with a 11-2 record in conference, and are 19-4 overall on the season, while ACU (16-8, 10-2) and Stephen F. Austin (19-4, 10-2) sit a half-game back tied for second place and Lamar (17-6, 10-3) sits a whole game back from the leader.

UCA has five games remaining on its schedule and have SFA to play on Feb 25. SFA has six games remaining for them and have a game against all three of the other top four teams remaining for them. SFA will host ACU on this Thursday, followed by UCA just over a week later.

Lamar has five games remaining on its schedule and will not play against any of the other top four teams.

ACU has six games remaining on its schedule, with a game against SFA as the only game against the top four conference teams.

The Wildcats will more than likely have to win out in order to retain the title as Southland Conference champions.