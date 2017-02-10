Men travel to Lubbock, as women host in town rival

Men’s and women’s tennis returns to action this weekend, as the men take on Big-12 opponent Texas Tech while the women host its rival from down the way in Hardin-Simmons and Southern Nazarene University.

The men are coming of their spring home opener where they took on Trinity University and Tyler Junior College. The Wildcats started out strong against Trinity, as they earned a 7-0 victory over the Tigers who are ranked 14th nationally in Div. 3.

The team took on one of the nation’s best JUCOs in Tyler, as the Wildcats fell in a close 4-3 match up. ACU was able to get wins from junior Hunter Holman and junior Paul Domanski at the No. 5 and No. 6 single’s spot. But the men were unable to get any wins in the top four spots of the single’s flights.

The Red Raiders enter the match up with a team record of 2-5, while the Wildcats have won eight of their last 10 to push their overall record to 8-5. Texas Tech is led by Jolan Cailleau, who is ranked No. 57 in the latest ITA rankings. ACU sophomore Josh Sheehy in the No. 1 spot, but Holman has posted an impressive 8-3 record this spring.

The women did not play last week, but will open the home portion of its spring schedule this weekend. HSU has played just one match this spring, and came away with a 5-4 victory over East Baptist University. ACU is 2-3 overall, but lost its last two matches to SMU and the University of Houston. The Cowgirls hosted Trinity on Friday before taking on the Wildcats.

After the early morning match with HSU the women will return to the court to take on Southern Nazarene, who will play its first spring match against Central Oklahoma on Friday in Oklahoma before traveling to the Key City. SNU is competitor in the NAIA.

The men’s and women’s teams will receive a two week break following this weekend’s competition.