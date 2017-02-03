Open auditions for dance, step teams

Shades Step Team and Sanctify Hip Hop Dance Co. are two organizations on campus that will be holding auditions for students who want to move and dance.

Both Shades and Sanctify’s auditions are open to anyone who would like to try.

Sanctify’s auditions will be from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Studio A in the SWRC.

Shade’s auditions will be from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 8th, also in the rec center.

Shades is looking for people interested in stepping, said captain Precious Kwaramba, sophomore biology major from Fort Worth.

For those who may not know, “stepping is a rhythmic dance form,” Kwaramba said, “you make your own music with your hands and your feet, but it’s not sloppy. It’s very organized and very militant.” Essentially, they are military type moves paired with rhythm.

The mission of the team is to spread the knowledge of the art of stepping through Jesus while lifting him up, said Kwaramba. It’s not just about stepping, but about the impact made through it.

Shades is not so much entertainment based, even though stepping is entertaining, Kwaramba said, but it is about learning to love stepping through ministry and be a part of something bigger than entertainment and rehearsals.

“If you’re interested in stepping in general, you should come, but also if you’re looking to be a part a family, and if you love the Lord, then come to try out,” Kwaramba said. “We lift each other up and we’re honest with each other, which I think is very, very important.”

The team is hands-on and come up with everything. They collaborate on moves and everyone on the team has input, said Kwaramba.

Shades usually practices twice a week. In the future, they will be performing during the black history play, basketball games, BSA chapel and in the Campus Center to raise awareness before shows. They will also come together with Sanctify and Omega Dance Company to perform.

Sanctify is “looking for anyone who loves to hip hop dance and loves Jesus,” said co-captain Natalie Ruiz, sophomore interdisciplinary major from Austin, via email. “We would love to get more boys on the team as well as girls.”

The members are very close to each other, like a family, and Ruiz says she has made some of her best friends through Sanctify.

“Even if you are unsure about auditions, just come and try your best and get a nice fun workout in before the Super Bowl,” said Ruiz. “Being on the team means you get to wear some cool blue high-top Converse, perform in multiple shows and do community service, all while praising our God.”

Practice for Sanctify is typically once a week on Sunday nights but when it gets closer to a show practice can be between one to three times a week.

Sanctify will have their own show on Apr. 21st and 22nd.

To contact Sanctify for more information, email sanctifyhiphopco@gmail.com or Captains Natalie Ruiz (nar14b@acu.edu) and Erin Powers (eep14a@acu.edu).

Contact Shades at acushadesstepteam@gmail.com.