Outlaws and Legends music festival to support local charity

The 7th annual Outlaws and Legends music festival will take place on March 31 and April 1.

The festival will included performances by a variety of country music artists, such as Lee Ann Womack, Cody Johnson and ACU alumnus Mark Powell.

The ticket price for the two-day festival will be $45 and includes concerts from 20 different artists.

The artists will begin playing at 2 P.M. on Friday, March 31, and will end at 10 p.m. On Saturday, April 1, the concerts will start at noon and end at 11 p.m.

All of the festival proceeds go to the Ben Richey Boys Ranch. Last year, over $32,ooo was raised to provide guidance through role models for underprivileged youth.

“It’s rewarding for us to look back and see that we have raised a million bucks for the ranch, not counting this year,” Powell said. “It’s really cool because we have a ton of respect for what they do.”

He said that the festival started by accident in 2011 when other Texas music artists were coming down to write songs with him.

The festival then turned out to be the biggest first annual music festival in Texas.

After the second year of Outlaws and Legends, the festival received a lot of press and was nominated for festival of the year. It has since finished in the top five four times.

“This has been something that Abilene has been needing and lacking for years,” Powell said. “When you’re trying to grow a community or put a landmark event somewhere like Abilene, we are glad that it’s this particular fest.”

The festival will take place at the back porch of Texas on 3350 Clack Street.