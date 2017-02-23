Police Log: February 14-21, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
02/15/2017 10:40 a.m.
ACUPD responded to 2 disturbance calls related to a lawful eviction from a house in the 600 block of EN 15th
02/16/2017 11:40 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of possible drug use {marijuana] in Sikes Hall; officers issued a student tenant a municipal citation for Class C Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
02/18/2017 7:06 p.m.
A staff member reported that a drone was flying near residential windows at UP Apts. Officers were unable to find the unit.
02/19/2017 3:28 p.m.
An unidentified suspect keyed a student’s vehicle in the Campus Center Lot on 02/16.
02/20/2017 12:00 p.m.
An unknown suspect crashed his car into another student’s car which was legally parked on the north side of Sikes Hall. The driver fled the scene without reporting the crash.
02/20/2017 2:15 p.m.
ACUPD worked to calm a mentally distraught person who believes neighbors are using wireless transmissions to harass them.
02/21/2017 12:04 a.m.
APD dispatched ACUPD officers to a reported discharge of a shotgun in the 1200 block of Chriswood.
Weekly Statistics:
|ACCIDENT
|3
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|21
|ADVICE
|1
|ALARM
|3
|ASSIST
|1
|ATTEMPT TO LOCATE
|1
|BARRICADES
|7
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|10
|BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|2
|BURGLARY (RESIDENCE)
|1
|CHECK BUILDING
|253
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
|1
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING
|1
|DISCHARGE OF FIREARM
|1
|DISTURBANCE
|5
|DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE
|1
|ESCORT
|4
|FOOT PATROL
|17
|FOUND PROPERTY
|5
|HIT & RUN
|2
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|7
|LOST PROPERTY
|2
|MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV
|5
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|2
|MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN
|2
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|2
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|7
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|4
|NOISE VIOLATION
|2
|OTHER
|3
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|21
|PARKING VIOLATION
|9
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|3
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|10
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|17
|REPORT WRITING
|21
|SEX OFFENSE
|1
|SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT
|2
|SUICIDE (ATT & ACTUAL)
|1
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|1
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|1
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|2
|TRAFFIC STOP
|3
|TRAINING
|2
|WELFARE CHECK
|4
TOTAL: 476
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
Come to the “Know Your Rights” forum being produced by ACUPD and the Black Students Association on Tuesday, February 28, 6pm-8pm, Hart Auditorium.
