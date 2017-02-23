Police Log: February 14-21, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

02/15/2017 10:40 a.m.

ACUPD responded to 2 disturbance calls related to a lawful eviction from a house in the 600 block of EN 15th

02/16/2017 11:40 p.m.

Officers responded to a call of possible drug use {marijuana] in Sikes Hall; officers issued a student tenant a municipal citation for Class C Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

02/18/2017 7:06 p.m.

A staff member reported that a drone was flying near residential windows at UP Apts. Officers were unable to find the unit.

02/19/2017 3:28 p.m.

An unidentified suspect keyed a student’s vehicle in the Campus Center Lot on 02/16.

02/20/2017 12:00 p.m.

An unknown suspect crashed his car into another student’s car which was legally parked on the north side of Sikes Hall. The driver fled the scene without reporting the crash.

02/20/2017 2:15 p.m.

ACUPD worked to calm a mentally distraught person who believes neighbors are using wireless transmissions to harass them.

02/21/2017 12:04 a.m.

APD dispatched ACUPD officers to a reported discharge of a shotgun in the 1200 block of Chriswood.

Weekly Statistics:

ACCIDENT 3 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 21 ADVICE 1 ALARM 3 ASSIST 1 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 BARRICADES 7 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 10 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 2 BURGLARY (RESIDENCE) 1 CHECK BUILDING 253 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 1 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 DISTURBANCE 5 DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 1 ESCORT 4 FOOT PATROL 17 FOUND PROPERTY 5 HIT & RUN 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 7 LOST PROPERTY 2 MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 5 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 2 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 7 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 4 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 3 PARKING LOT PATROL 21 PARKING VIOLATION 9 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 3 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 10 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 17 REPORT WRITING 21 SEX OFFENSE 1 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 2 SUICIDE (ATT & ACTUAL) 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 1 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 TRAFFIC HAZARD 2 TRAFFIC STOP 3 TRAINING 2 WELFARE CHECK 4

TOTAL: 476

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Come to the “Know Your Rights” forum being produced by ACUPD and the Black Students Association on Tuesday, February 28, 6pm-8pm, Hart Auditorium.