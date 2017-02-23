Optimist
Police Log: February 14-21, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

02/15/2017 10:40 a.m.

ACUPD responded to 2 disturbance calls related to a lawful eviction from a house in the 600 block of EN 15th

02/16/2017 11:40 p.m. 

Officers responded to a call of possible drug use {marijuana] in Sikes Hall; officers issued a student tenant a municipal citation for Class C Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

02/18/2017 7:06 p.m.

A staff member reported that a drone was flying near residential windows at UP Apts. Officers were unable to find the unit.

02/19/2017 3:28 p.m.     

An unidentified suspect keyed a student’s vehicle in the Campus Center Lot on 02/16.

02/20/2017 12:00 p.m.    

An unknown suspect crashed his car into another student’s car which was legally parked on the north side of Sikes Hall. The driver fled the scene without reporting the crash.

02/20/2017 2:15 p.m.        

ACUPD worked to calm a mentally distraught person who believes neighbors are using wireless transmissions to harass them.

02/21/2017 12:04 a.m.

APD dispatched ACUPD officers to a reported discharge of a shotgun in the 1200 block of Chriswood.

Weekly Statistics:

ACCIDENT 3
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 21
ADVICE 1
ALARM 3
ASSIST 1
ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1
BARRICADES 7
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 10
BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 2
BURGLARY (RESIDENCE) 1
CHECK BUILDING 253
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1
CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 1
DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1
DISTURBANCE 5
DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 1
ESCORT 4
FOOT PATROL 17
FOUND PROPERTY 5
HIT & RUN 2
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 7
LOST PROPERTY 2
MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 5
MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2
MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 2
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 2
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 7
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 4
NOISE VIOLATION 2
OTHER 3
PARKING LOT PATROL 21
PARKING VIOLATION 9
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 3
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 10
PUBLIC SERVICE 1
RANDOM PATROL 17
REPORT WRITING 21
SEX OFFENSE 1
SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 2
SUICIDE (ATT & ACTUAL) 1
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 1
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1
TRAFFIC HAZARD 2
TRAFFIC STOP 3
TRAINING 2
WELFARE CHECK 4

TOTAL:  476                              

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Come to the “Know Your Rights” forum being produced by ACUPD and the Black Students Association on Tuesday, February 28, 6pm-8pm, Hart Auditorium.

 

