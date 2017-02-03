Police Log: January 24-31, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

01/24/2017 08:30 a.m.

ACUPD investigated a report that someone disabled the card entry lock and door crash bar at the McDaniel Environmental Science facility in the 1600 block of Campus Court. The door was then left propped open, potentially allowing unauthorized access to the facility.

01/26/2017 3:05 p.m.

An unknown hit-and-run driver fled the scene after striking a student’s car that was parked in the Brown Library 30 minute zone.

01/27/2017 1:35 p.m.

ACUPD responded to this and several other calls of a suspicious person going door-to-door knocking loudly on doors. Officers detained several door-to door sales people selling spray cleaner. The team had the required City of Abilene Permits allowing such sales. Salespeople were advised to be more polite and less aggressive.

01/27/2017 02:40 p.m.

An as yet unknown suspect stole cash from a student’s wallet; the wallet had been in the victim’s residence hall room.

01/28/2017 4:07 p.m.

APD requested ACUPD’s present at a residence in the 600 block of EN 16th where a victim reported that someone had puncture 2 of the tires on her automobile.

01/30/2017 8:50 a.m.

ACUPD collaborated with APD in assisting a parent in locating an adolescent child who had left home after refusing to go to school.

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 4 ACCIDENT 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 14 ADVICE 2 BARRICADES 5 BOOT/UNBOOT VEHICLE 2 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 11 CHECK BUILDING 358 CITATION ISSUANCE 1 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 DISTURBANCE 1 FIRE 1 FOOT PATROL 16 FOUND PROPERTY 2 HIT & RUN 2 INFORMATION REPORT 6 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 8 LOST PROPERTY 2 MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV 10 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 4 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 6 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 6 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 6 OTHER 3 PARKING LOT PATROL 32 PARKING VIOLATION 8 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 1 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 8 RANDOM PATROL 18 RECKLESS DRIVING 1 REPORT WRITING 20 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1 STAND BY 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 4 THEFT 1 TRAFFIC STOP 3 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 WELFARE CHECK 6

Total: 583

Police Chief Tip of the Week

Be wary of online scams during tax season. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! Every year, thousands of people lose money and their personal information to tax scams and fake IRS communication.