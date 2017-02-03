SA investigations conclude without action

Investigations into the actions of the Students’ Association executive president and vice president have concluded without action.

Abraham Enriquez, executive vice president, said investigations about his performance in the fall were closed without action and his work hours were confirmed by Chris Riley, vice president of Student Life. He said the job of the executive vice president is not specific in the SA constitution beyond the vice president’s duties to Congress.

“It’s a very, very independent job,” Enriquez said, “and that was the most difficult thing for me to do.”

Last semester, Shelby Short, freshman class president, brought complaints against Enriquez to the executive cabinet in face-to-face meetings, but did not file to impeach Enriquez.

“There was never anything officially written up for that impeachment,” Short said. “That step was never taken. There was meetings that were had, there was things that were said, but there was never an official document saying we are starting the process of impeachment.”

During the winter break, Enriquez worked with Riley on a 30-day performance improvement plan to better track his performance.

A Student Life investigation into the actions of Abbey Moses, executive president, has also closed without action.