The search for a road win continues in Louisiana

Sophomore Jaylen Franklin is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and six assists over his last four contests. (Photo by Erika Bolado)

The men’s basketball team will be going on the road to face McNeese State this Thursday after a 76-72 home victory against Northwestern State on Saturday.

The Wildcats will be looking to pull out the road victory as they have yet to win a conference road game. They have a conference road record of 0-6 and have struggled on the road overall this season with a 2-10 road record.

Coming into the game, the men sit at ninth in the conference with a 5-8 Southland record and an 11-13 overall record, while McNeese is 12th with a 4-9 conference record and 7-17 overall record.

Junior guard Isaiah Tripp, who is averaging 6.0 points per game, talked about what getting this road win would mean.

“This road game is very important for a variety of reasons,” Tripp said. “We are fighting for postseason, we are fighting for .500, we are fighting for our future, so this game is important and getting a win at McNeese will boost our confidence on the road as well.”

The Wildcats will be facing a struggling McNeese team that is currently last in the conference with a field goal percentage of .407.

McNeese is also 11th in three-point percentage shooting .325.

Notable players for the Cowboys include junior forward Stephen Ugochukwu, who is fifth in the conference in rebounding at 7.6 per game, as well as senior guard Jamaya Burr, who is eighth in the conference in assists with 3.7 per game, and leads his team with 12 points per game.

Wildcat sophomore Jaren Lewis, who is averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, talked about what the focus against McNeese would be.

“Against McNeese, we are focusing on being solid on defense the whole game, because we know they have guys who can hit tough shots and score in bunches,” Lewis said. “It’s a major key that we play great team defense for 40 minutes.”

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 P.M. and can be heard on the radio at 102.7 FM. The last time these two teams met, ACU came away with a 75-67 victory in Moody.