Softball continues tournament play in Arizona

After a 3-3 start to the 2017 season , the softball team travels to Arizona to the Wildcat Invitational hosted by the University of Arizona. The Wildcats played Boston College at 9 a.m. Friday morning, who entered the match up with a 3-1 record that includes a 12-4 win vs Houston.

The Wildcats will then take on tournament host Arizona in the second game of the Friday double-header. Head coach Bobby Reeves said in a previous interview he believes the game against eight-time national champion Arizona will be beneficial for the team.

“It will be nice to go to Arizona and see those eight national championship banners hanging down, that’s going to be motivating to us,” Reeves said.

Arizona is undefeated this season so far with a 5-0 record and ranked No. 10 in the nation. It ended its last two games by run-ruling Northwestern and Tulsa with scores of 11-3 and 10-2.

ACU continues Saturday against a struggling Ball State team, who despite winning its season opener has lost the last four and sits at a 1-4 record. The Wildcats will also take on North Dakota State Saturday, who also has a 1-4 record. North Dakota State’s lone win came over Ole Miss, 1-0 at the Easton Invitational in Fullerton Calif.

Drake University of Des Moines, Iowa will be the final opponent of the tourney on Sunday at noon. Drake won its first four games of the season before falling to Wisconsin 4-1 in its latest action.

Despite hitting five home runs and scoring 18 runs in last weekend’s tournament, the women will look to be more efficient from the plate this weekend, as they hit just .224 as a team.