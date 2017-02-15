Softball goes 3-3 in season-opening tournament

Wildcat softball began its season over the weekend at the CenturyLink Classic at Texas State, where it finished 3-3 overall. The Wildcats dropped the first game against Iowa 2-1 after both teams were held scoreless through the first five innings, but the Wildcats rebounded later that day to steal a 1-0 win over Texas State in walk-off fashion.

ACU next squared off against fellow Southland Conference opponent Texas A&M Corpus-Christi and exploded for ten runs. Junior outfielder Brianna Barnhill put on an impressive performance going 1-for-2 and hammering a three-run shot in the 4th inning on the way to the team’s 10-0 win.

Unfortunately, the Wildcats couldn’t keep the momentum going in Saturday’s night cap and dropped a 3-0 decision against Texas Tech. Junior pitcher Hannah Null said it was one of those games where Texas Tech made it count when it mattered most.

“They got two timely home runs and when we hit the ball, we couldn’t hit gaps,” Null said.

After losing to Iowa in its first game of the tournament, ACU got even with a 3-1 win on Sunday. The Wildcats were spurred offensively by a two-home run game from senior third baseman Casey-May Huff, while freshman pitcher Sydney Holman kept the Hawkeyes bats quiet, as she struck out 11 and allowed just one run in the complete game effort.

However, it was Texas State that got revenge later that day, as the Bobcats earned an 8-3 victory after falling to the Wildcats in walk-off fashion on Friday. The Wildcats started fast against Texas State, receiving back-to-back first inning solo home runs from junior infielders Holly Neese and Peyton Hedrick, but they were unable to muster much else the rest of the game.

Of the five-team tournament field, ACU was the only team to play six games and the only teams finishing with less losses were Texas Tech at 3-2 and Texas State at 4-1. The Wildcats would be the only team to defeat the tournament host Bobcats.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier next weekend, as tournament play continues with a trip to Tucson, Arizona, where ACU will see eight-time national champion Arizona and ACC member, Boston College.