Spanish Honor Society to publish student-submitted works

The ACU chapter of Sigma Delta Pi is giving students the opportunity to become a published author in its sponsored journal, Hispaniola.

Sigma Delta Pi is a National Collegiate Spanish Honors Society and is the largest foreign language honors society in the United States. Since the ACU chapter, Omega Gamma, was started on campus in 2010, it has won three national awards.

The students from Omega Gamma have also translated many documents for ACU’s speech and medical clinics, The Grace Museum and more. The students of Omega Gamma have also started a movement called, “Seamos amables unos otros,” which means “Let’s be kind to one another,” to address issues that are being faced in the United States.

Omega Gamma will release its third compilation of short stories, poems, articles and essays this spring. The first edition of Hispaniola came out in the spring of 2015 and consisted of 60 pages produced by students on campus.

“Hispaniola is the jewel that crowns all of our achievements as an Honor Society, which is to honor Spanish language and culture,” Said Dr. Beatriz Alem-Walker, associate professor of Spanish language and literature, adviser of Sigma Delta Pi, and editor of Hispaniola.

Sigma Delta Pi is looking for contributions for its third volume of Hispaniola, the only requirement being that the work is written in Spanish. All of the submissions made so far have been accepted.

“It takes many hours to edit all these poems and essays but it is very rewarding for me, as a professor, to see that the students are embracing the language with such enthusiasm,” Alem-Walker said.

All submissions are due by Feb. 28 to provide time for the work to be edited and for a letter of acceptance to be sent to the contributor. When the piece has been published, it will be presented publicly at the society’s ceremony later in the semester.

Submissions may be sent to acusdp@gmail.com.