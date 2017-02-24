How to survive the flupocalypse of 2017

Day 6 (since Sing Song): I am still alive. Everyone who stood next to me at Sing Song fell ill as soon as the weekend ended. Professors were sniffling. I couldn’t pay attention in my 8 a.m. class because of the mucousy coughing. But I am still alive. How did I do it?

I prioritized my immune system starting the first day of school. There isn’t one single thing that helped me, but a combination of every immune system tip I heard added up to a healthy body.

Here are my tips to surviving the flupocalypse of 2017.

1. Hot Baths –Take a 30-minute hot bath every day. If you do nothing else, try this one. A warm bath is the perfect way to de-stress and since stress makes you more susceptible to the flu or other illnesses, forcing yourself to relax can be the key to survival. I can’t read or hold my phone in the bath without getting it wet, so taking a bath forces me to do literally nothing but sit still for 30 minutes. A Eucalyptus bubble bath can also help clear your sinuses.

2. Sunshine – Ever wonder why people don’t get as sick in the summer? I think it’s because we get so much more Vitamin D in the summer time. Vitamin D and Vitamin C are good for immune system boosting, so I took Emergen-C packets every day. I also took one Zinc tablet everyday and I spent some time in the sun every time the temperature was warm.

3. Food –You are what you eat and that has never been truer than during this flupocalypse. If your body is running on Sonic drinks, French fries and sugar, how can you expect it to successfully fight flu and other viruses? I heard a few foods were good for the immune system so I stuck to them for the whole time leading up to Sing Song: eggs, mushrooms, avocados, spinach, kale, tomatoes. Tomato soup and grilled cheese was my go-to for dinner instead of loading up on Sharky’s or pizza.

4. Drinks –No Sonic. No soda. Just no. I drank about 5-8 24-ounce bottles of water every day. I also drank about 4-5 cups of tea everyday. Try Yogi Detox tea –it costs $3 at Wal-Mart and it works wonders.

5. Essential Oils –I’m not sure if this really works but my mom swears by it so I tried it. Thieves oil, which is a blend of clove, lemon, cinnamon and more, supposedly helps with cold symptoms.

6. Deep breathing –This helps you de-stress anytime of the day, even in the middle of a big project. Take deep, full breaths from your abdomen, not your chest. This also helps your body get extra oxygen, which makes you healthy overall, plus helps fight viruses.

7. Sleep –This can be really hard to do during busy times like Sing Song, but if you prioritize naps and force yourself to go to bed early, you can do it.

This is how I survived the flupocalypse, and you can too. Keep your body strong, get sleep, eat right and may the odds be ever in your favor.