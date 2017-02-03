Tim Tebow to speak on campus

Tebow will be headed to Abilene on Feb. 12 for a fundraising event held by the Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes at ACU’s Teague Event Center to show his advocacy for the FCA program. Tebow will be sharing his testimony and speaking on the role of Christ in athletics and everyday life.

Individual tickets are $100 and a reserved table for 10 is $1,000.

Tebow also will attend a free pep rally at Beltway South Sunday evening immediately after the fundraising dinner. This event is primarily for youth athletes from across Abilene. Beltway will open it’s doors at 6:30 p.m. with the event starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Heisman Trophy winner was drafted in 2011 and made his NFL debut with the Denver Broncos shortly after. Between writing “John 3:16” in his eye-black and kneeling to pray during a game, it wasn’t long before Tebow would become the talk of the NFL.

As Tim Tebow concludes his NFL career and begins settling into a potential baseball career he continues to be a positive influence on the Christian community. The Tim Tebow Foundation and Tebow himself hold many charity or fundraising events for people of all ages from all backgrounds. One of Tebow’s most common support groups is the FCA.

In a statement from the FCA website Tebow said, “FCA helps you minister to people. Sometimes if you are sharing with someone and you ask them to go to church with you, they might say no, but if you say you are going to FCA, that could be easier and less threatening for them.”

“FCA in the past few years has begun to try to reach into those teams, coaches, and leagues to support them with our ministry because we want to do our best to make sure every kid hears about Jesus.” Said Steve Keenum, director of the Big Country FCA.

No matter the football, baseball or mission field Tim Tebow lives to share his faith and testimony with the world. FCA offers many opportunities to reach people of all ages who admire Tebow and other athletes to come together in faith.

To purchase tickets visit bigcountryfca.org