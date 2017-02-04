Tripp looking to bring energy and enthusiasm against first place Sam Houston

The men’s basketball team will be playing at home once again on Saturday against first place Sam Houston.

The Wildcats have a conference record of 3-7 with an overall record of 9-12 while Sam Houston has an 8-2 record in Southland play and a 17-6 record overall.

The men are coming off of a thrilling game in which they won in overtime against New Orleans at home Wednesday night.

Sam Houston’s previous game was at home against Stephen F. Austin which it won 72-63.

This will be the Wildcats’ second game in a row to play at home. The team has a 7-3 record when playing in Moody this year.

Junior guard Isaiah Tripp talked about how it feels to have a chance to play in Moody again.

“It always feels great to play at home, especially after a thrilling win a couple of days ago,” Tripp said. “Going into tomorrow, our focus is to just bring a ton of energy, effort, enthusiasm and ultimately execute for 40 minutes.”

Sophomores Jaren Lewis and Jalone Friday have had productive years for the Wildcats as Lewis sits at 12th in the conference in scoring with 14.2 points per game while Friday sits just behind him at 13th with 14.1 per game.

The duo also sits high in the field goal percentage ranks as Friday is 8th shooting .543 and Lewis ranks 11th shooting .519.

After facing New Orleans, who was tied for first before losing to the Wildcats, the men will have to play another tough game against the now lone leader in the Southland conference, Sam Houston.

Sam Houston has an away record of 5-4 coming in to the game on Saturday.

“We know that we have to play great team defense on their post players and get back in transition if we want to put ourselves in position to win.” Tripp said.

The game will be scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m., and the play-by-play by Grant Boone can be heard on 98.1 the Ticket.