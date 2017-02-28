We’ve got spirit, how about you?

Rumors spread fast around ACU. But the most recent rumor involving president Phil Schubert dying his hair purple was confirmed by Schubert and director of athletics Lee De Leon earlier this week.

The two said if 2000 people attend the men’s and women’s double-header this Wednesday in Moody Coliseum, which will be the team’s final home games of the season, then Schubert will take on a new look.

“When I was in college, basketball was huge,” Schubert said. “If you didn’t get to section F where all the fun happened 45 minutes prior to tip-off, you were not getting a seat, and we want to get that atmosphere back.”

Schubert said a group text with himself, De Leon, head basketball coach Joe Golding and Jeff Knight of the ACU Board of Trustees got the ball rolling and talk continued until a deal was in place.

“My motivation was they asked me to do it and we would love to see more fans at our games.” Schubert said.

De Leon said if 2000 people come to the game, it would be the largest crowd of the season and would provide a great home court advantage.

“It’s also senior night and we want to send our seniors off in style.” De Leon said.

In addition to Schubert dying his hair as a result of 2000 fans attending, De Leon said he will also dye his hair if the number reaches 3000.

A win for the men’s team would put their overall record at .500 (14-14) and a win for the women’s team will put them at 15-2 in Southland Conference play and tie them for first place with the University of Central Arkansas heading into the season finale.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, because they did not became a Div. 1 program until 2013, neither team is able to advance to the postseason conference tournament. However, if the women win out they could potentially land a bid to the WNIT for a second straight season, and if the men win out they will become eligible for the CIT and CBI tournaments.

Schubert is hopeful 2000 people will show up and said you better believe he is ready to get his hair dyed.