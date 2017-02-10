Wildcats fall to fourth, prepare for double-header against Northwestern State

Women's Basketball triumphs returns home to defend Moody where it is 10-2 this season. (John Greer III)

The Wildcats headed to Conway, Ark on Wednesday to play against the University of Central Arkansas in a game that determined who would hold the top spot in the conference, but the women fell 80-70. The Sugar Bears (18-4, 10-2) took a half-game lead in the standings with the win as the ACU (15-8, 9-2) fell to fourth.

ACU had an 83-76 win over UCA back on Jan. 7, played at home in Moody. The Sugar Bears have not lost since then, as they extended their win streak to nine games and ended ACU’s six-game win streak.

Senior Suzzy Dimba led the game with a career-high with 33 points. As a team the Wildcats shot 43 percent to the the Sugar Bears sizzling 53 percent form the field and 55 percent from behind the arc. ACU had a won the previous two meetings prior to the loss on Wednesday.

The women return to action in Moody against Northwestern State University this weekend. NWSU is 10-11 overall and 4-6 in the Southland Conference. The Wildcats are 10-2 at home this season with just one of those losses coming to a Southland Conference opponent in Stephen F. Austin.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season, but the Wildcats will head to Natchitoches, LA. next Saturday to play them for the second and final time during the regular season.

ACU ranks fourth in the conference in scoring differential at plus-seven points per game. NWSU comes in at ninth with minus-4.8

The Lady Demons beat Stephen F. Austin in overtime 76-72 last Saturday which allowed ACU to slide past the Ladyjacks into first place in the Southland Conference.

The Wildcats will be up against a tough player in Beatrice Attura, who is averaging the second most points per game in the conference with 18.5.

Attura has also proven to be a play maker as she is also second in the league in assists with five a game.

For the Wildcats, Senior Alexis Mason has began to find her groove after an early season injury, as she now averages 14.6 points and is tenth in the conference.

The match up will tip off at 2 p.m. and be the first part of a men’s and women’s double-header.