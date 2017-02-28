Wildcats look to bounce back from struggles in Alabama

The Wildcats knew heading into last week’s tournament in Mobile, Alabama they were going to have their hands full with teams from the SEC, ACC and Big-12. But the team was unable to move any higher than 14th during the tournament and shot a total score of 320 in its final round to fall to 15th.

Sophomore Garrett Glanton paced the Wildcats as he finished 6-over-par with a scorecard of 71-74-77, just 12 shots off the tournament champion from Chattanooga.

ACC competitor Louisville took home the team title with an 8-under-par 856, while ACU finished at 57-over-par and total score of 920. Tournament host, South Alabama came in second, just three shots off the lead with a 5-under-par 859. SEC powerhouse, Auburn had won the last four team titles in the Mobile Sports Authority Intercollegiate, but did not particpate this year.

ACU returned to action on Monday, when it teed off in at the Colin Montgomery Houston Baptist Invitational. The 13-team field consists of tournament host Houston Baptist, as well as Bradley, Central Arkansas, Incarnate Word, Nebraska-Omaha, Nicholls State, South Dakota, Stephen F. Austin, Louisiana-Monroe, UT-Rio Grande Valley, Weber State and Western Illinois.

This will be the second time this spring the Wildcats will see fellow Southland Conference competitors. In its first tournament of the new season ACU finished behind Incarnate Word and ahead of New Orleans.

The HBU Invitational is being played at the Cypresswood Golf Club Traditions Course, a par-72, 7,169-yard layout. Glanton, the top individual performer for the Wildcats last week is joined by teammates, senior Ryan Beatty, freshman Bryce Dooley, junior Clarke Hudgins and redshirt freshman Reagan Brown.

After two rounds ACU sits in ninth place at 16-over-par, and is 14 shots off the lead with 18 holes remaining. Lousiana-Monroe leads the way at just 2-over-par, but is just four shots ahead Southland Conference competitor SFA at 6-over-par.