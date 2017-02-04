Wildcats overcome early deficit, pull away late

The Wildcats came out of the gate slow against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first quarter, but were able to bounce back late.

The Islanders held ACU to a 3-10 shooting performance from the field and along with out-rebounding ACU 14-4, scoring eight second chance points off the offensive boards, the Wildcats finished the first quarter down 19-8.

The rest of the game was different as ACU would outscore the Islanders in the three remaining quarters. In the second and third quarters, the Wildcats outscored the Islanders 43-20, allowing ACU to go into halftime with a slim lead and after a couple of ties early in the third quarter, would go on a 16-4 run to build a sizable cushion.

ACU would not look back after it established a cushion, finishing the game shooting 50 percent (25-50) and earning a 72-59 victory over the Islanders.

All four of the seniors finished in double-digit scoring, lead by Alexis Mason who had 19 points, Lizzy Dimba with 14, Suzzy Dimba with 13, and Sydney Shelstead with 12.

Mason’s 19 points gives her a total of 1,474 points for her career, passing Caroline Omamo (1,461) for 10th on ACU’s all-time scoring list. Alex Guiton ranks ninth with 1,485 points.

With this win, head coach Julie Goodenough moves into a tie with Wayne Williams for the fourth-most wins in program history with 96. Williams went 96-70 during his time here from 1997-2003.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi moves to 8-13 overall and 4-6 in the SLC.

ACU moves to 14-7 overall and 8-1 in conference play after this win and are currently on a five-game winning streak heading into their next game on Saturday against Sam Houston State (1-18, 1-8) at home in Moody.

ACU and Stephen F. Austin (17-3, 8-1) remain tied for first in conference.