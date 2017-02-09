Zeta Rho sells roses to fundraise club scholarships

Zeta Rho is selling roses and carnations in the Campus Center in time for Valentine’s Day to support the rechartering of their club.

Since the club rechartered in 2011, the proceeds of this annual fundraiser have gone towards charity, usually a local charity called the Noah Project. But this year, Zeta Rho decided to take on another service project this month and will be keeping the proceeds of this fundraiser for themselves.

Catherine Finney, ZP social chair and sophomore marketing major from Southlake, said they have “decided that in order to build and make the Abilene community better, we need to build ourselves as well.”

The money will largely be used as scholarships for members’ dues. Beck expressed an importance in support of sisters, explaining that many prospective girls for Zeta Rho decided not to pledge because of the cost of dues. She said “locations (for club events) are not always the cheapest” and that affects the cost of dues and why the cost may be out of reach for some prospective members.

“Whenever a member sees a need, they approach the officer team and we find a way to do that,” said ZP vice president Ciara Beck, senior interdisciplinary major from Colleyville.

Beck said the club still plans to complete some type of service at least once each month.

The roses will be on sale through Feb. 14 and will be available for delivery or pickup Feb. 13.

“Our club flower is the rose, so it kind of goes along with it,” Beck said. “We also sell carnations, but we mainly do the roses.”

The roses or carnations will come with a card to fill out, including a space for an optional signature and a short message.