ACU for Life to host pro-life feminist speakers

Pro-life group New Wave Feminists will speak March 23 in Hart Auditorium at 6 p.m. to raise awareness for the pro-life movement.

The speakers of the group are self-proclaimed feminists who were formerly pro-choice and now travel across the country sharing the experiences that made them change their perspective on abortion.

New Wave Feminists were mentioned in national headlines earlier this year when they were barred from participating in the Women’s March on Washington that proceeded President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

ACU for Life is sponsoring the speaking event. Co-president of the group Tori Wilson said hosting New Wave Feminists will hopefully expand student’s perspectives on how one can be pro-life and a feminist.

“The New Wave Feminists are pro-life feminists, which is something rare in our world today,” Wilson said. “These former pro-choice feminists give a different outlook on being feminist and pro-life in promoting true non-violent empowerment for women and children.”

ACU for Life Co-president Gabriela Ramos said the group wanted to bring speakers to campus that would make an impact on students.

“New Wave brings a different perspective, and we, as an organization, want to do just that,” said Ramos. “ACU for Life wants to inform the student body, and hopefully, shed light on the idea that being pro-woman is being pro-life.”

Wilson and Ramos said if the speaking event goes well that they will consider hosting New Wave Feminists again next year. The next event ACU for Life is planning is a benefit concert on April 21 featuring Kimberly Dunn and other local artists. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Pregnancy Resources of Abilene.