The annual Blood Drive was relocated to the Student Recreation and Wellness Center lobby this year, after the Living Room was refurbished to help house the new Wildcat Central. The Meek Blood Center welcomes anyone who was not able to donate on March 28 to come to their location on 1150 N. 18th Street during business hours, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Video/editing by Amber Chavez