Baseball looks to bounce back after loss to UTA

The Wildcats took their first loss in eight games against UTA on Wednesday, but look ahead to opening conference play against the University of Incarnate Word this weekend at Crutcher Scott Field.

The Wildcats offense did what it has done all this season and drove in runs, but a shaky start from sophomore RHP David Ruot saw him give up 3 runs in just 1.2 innings. ACU scored a run in the first but were silenced until the 8th inning when it started its comeback. Although the Wildcats scored two in the 8th and one in the 9th, the Mavericks also picked up a run in each inning, giving them a 5-4 win. Luis Trevino hit in this game as well, extending his streak to 12 as he’s hit in every game this season.

The Wildcats now move forward to UIW this weekend, who was chosen to place last in the Southland Conference this year. ACU was slated just above them at 12th, but both teams have had hot starts, and both have winning records.

UIW(9-6) looks to have a bounce back series as well, as they had won four in a row before losing to Richmond at home on Wednesday. Their offense is lead by DH Kyler Denenbacher (.447, 17 hits) and OF Mark Whitehead (.328, 19 hits).

ACU is lead by junior transfer Luis Trevino, who out of the DH spot leads the team in average (.422), doubles (7), RBI (15), and slugging percentage (.644). ACU also has three other hitters hitting at least .400 through 12 games: senior utility player Russell Crippen, sophomore outfielder Derek Scott, and first basemen Koby Klaborn.

Neither starting pitcher has been announced yet.

When asked about the start of conference play, Russell Crippen said they just need to continue doing what they’ve been doing.

“We’ve gotten runners on base, we’ve brought them around, and we’ve done it in our style,” Crippen said. “And we’ve got a team average over .300 and a ton of wins to show for it.”

The three-game series against UIW will mark the end of a 15-game home stand to start the season for the Wildcats.