BSA hosts first annual kickball tournament

The Black Students Association will host a kickball game for all students Saturday, April 1 at 4 p.m. at the Hunter Welcome Center field.

“The purpose of it is to provide a fun event for relief from classes and midterms,” said Micah West, BSA president. “To build community through team building and fun competition.”

More than 100 people and eight teams have signed up and West said he expects more people to sign up. Any student can attend and sign up sheets are available in the campus center tomorrow and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To compete, teams must have both boys and girls on a team.

“We hope to help people get to know each other by placing teams together with people who are unfamiliar with each other,” West said.

Simone Haines, BSA vice president, said this will be the first kickball event and it will build connections for the organization. BSA secretary Jacqueline Cassell said she hopes it will become an annual event.