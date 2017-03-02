Catholic bishop brings Ash Wednesday blessing to campus

Members of the Abilene community congregated at Chapel on the Hill for the ritual practice of Ash Wednesday and the start of Lent.

The service began with songs of worship and was led by a quick sermon preached by Bishop Michael Sis. Members of the congregation laughed and smiled as the sermon covered several questions asked during the time of Lent including its requirement, if it is scriptural and why it is practiced.

Kevin Pantoja, a sophomore accounting and finance major from Roscoe, organized the service along with ACU Lighthouse, an organization that unites Catholics students on campus. Pantoja said it was a bit tricky to get the service put together and get approved by ACU but ultimately came out to be a huge success.

“I am very pleased on how things turned out,” said Pantoja. “We definitely wanted to give a good impression to the bishop and I think we did that.”

Students of the catholic faith finished the service with a blessing and quick communion given by the bishop. Pantoja said because it was such a huge success, he hopes to continue to organize more services in the near future for students of the Catholic faith.