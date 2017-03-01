Decorated senior class prepares for last game in Moody

The Wildcats close the home portion of their schedule with a Southland Conference match up on Wednesday night against UIW. (John Greer III)

The Wildcats will finish up home action this season with a game against the University of the Incarnate Word (9-18, 7-9). ACU has been on a roll as of late, winning five straight to put them at 20-8 overall and 14-2 in conference.

This is the team’s third 20-plus win season in the last five years. The women’s team still sits a half-game back from Central Arkansas at 15-2, but all should even up once UCA has their bye week.

With all the success the seniors have had in their careers for the team, ACU students and fans are being encouraged to attend this game to give them a warm send-off from their last game in Moody. ACU president Dr. Phil Schubert has even made an enticing offer that if over 2,000 are in attendance, that he will dye his hair purple.

Head coach Julie Goodenough also said the team will recognize the senior class after the game.

“We think this will help us to have a great crowd for the senior class, and it allows us to approach the game like any other game,” Goodenough said.

Incarnate Word is on a three-game winning streak and have won four of their last seven games, ahead of Wednesday night’s match up.

ACU won the meeting earlier in the season between the two teams, with a come from behind 75-66 victory. The Wildcats shot 42 three-pointers in this game, making 13 of them. Senior Alexis Mason led the way in that game with five of those threes and a team-high 26 points.

For UIW, Haley Frias and Celia Garcia Paunero headed up the Cardinals’ attack in the previous game with the two teams. Frias and Paunero each played the full 40 minutes and combined for 26 total points.

“This senior class came to ACU to write the Div. 1 record books, and that is exactly what they have done-set the stage for Excellence for ACU in the Southland Conference, first ever DI championship, first ever postseason national tourney, first ever Preseason National Tourney.” Goodenough said.

Each of the four seniors in Mason, Lizzy Dimba, Suzzy Dimba and Sydney Shelstead have scored over 1,000 points in their career, and a win for the Wildcats would be the senior’s 82nd win together.

“Their freshmen year they finished second in the nation to the University of North Carolina in points scored by a freshman class,” Goodenough said. “Their individual accolades and records go on and on. This will forever be one of the greatest classes in ACU athletics.”

The men’s game will begin shortly following the end of the women’s game and both can be heard on 98.1 FM.