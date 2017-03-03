Eight students to travel to NYC during spring break

For a third year, Wildcats Serving NYC will volunteer with A House on Beekman, a non-profit organization in New York City that helps single mothers and low-income families with childcare.

The group will put their “education for Christian service and leadership throughout the world” to use by helping with the preschool and after-school programs as well as AHOB’s annual fundraiser event.

Last year, students helped with setup, service and clean up for the event, and AHOB has expressed their excitement for students to return, said Dr. Jan Meyer, dean of Leadership Development.

Despite a decline of spring break campaigns in recent years, one of the goals of the NYC trip is to offer students a service opportunity over the six-day period.

Meyer will sponsor the trip for her second year and will be accompanied by Zack Snyder, resident director of McKinzie Hall.

“(I am) looking forward to everyone begin focused in the same place, on the same mission,” said Meyer.