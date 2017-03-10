Honors College announces third annual honors academy

The Honors College has announced its third annual honors academy, an academic week for high school students, will take place June 11-16.

The academy is a five day summer camp for students that are incoming freshman through seniors.

The camp starts in the morning with students doing one of two symposiums. One is problem solving and design thinking in the maker lab and the other is the examining of story telling.

In the afternoon, students can choose from one of three workshops; engineering, film making and creative writing.

Students will make their own creations in these workshops and present them at the parents reception at the end of the week.

Students will participate in various activities each night. The past academies have included a movie discussion, pool party and a paint war.

Honors College coordinator Krista Toten spoke on what the academy does for ACU as well as the students who attend.

“Basically it functions as a recruiting tool for ACU,” she said. “It gives the students a little slice of college life. They get to live in the dorms and the counselors are current ACU students.”

Dean of the Honors College Dr. Jason Morris said the college sponsors the academy as a venue for high school students to come to ACU in the summer and learn about the campus.

Toten says the Honors College is still trying to build the overall attendance of the camp, but also said the majority of the kids that attend apply and come to ACU.

Morris said there has always been some type of academic offering for high school students in the summer for the past several years.

“This is the third year where the Honors College has taken that and turned it into a week long academy or experience for high school students.” Morris said. “We describe it as a journey inviting students to grow academically, creatively and spiritually.”