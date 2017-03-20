Justice Week brings speakers to campus

The International Justice Mission will host Justice Week Monday through Friday with guest speakers and special events scheduled throughout the week.

The first event, called “Careers for the Common Good,” will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. upstairs in the Hunter Welcome Center. Speakers include Tim Yandell, former president of Abilene Big Brothers Big Sisters, Mark Rogers, current president of BBBS, and Susanna Lbanga, resettlement director for the International Rescue Committee. They will discuss how to have a career working for justice.

“Salam’s Neighbor,” will be shown Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Hart Auditorium. On Wednesday, Dr. Steven Moore, professor of language and literature, will speak about African American slam poetry during Chapel.

IJM will host a benefit concert at Mezamiz Coffee Shop at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Events will conclude Friday in Chapel with guest speaker Danny Sims, director of Global Samaritan Resources in Abilene. He will speak about his work with the Peshmerga, Iraqui military, to provide resources for refugees.