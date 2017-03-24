Police Log: February 21 – 28, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
02/21/2017 10:00 p.m.
Officers investigated the report of an odor of marijuana in a McKinzie Hall resident’s room. The investigation expanded to a vehicle which resulted in officers issuing a municipal citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
02/22/2017 02:03 a.m.
ACUPD and APD investigated a report of the discharge of a weapon; officers were unable to locate the offender.
02/23/2017 04:40 a.m.
ACUPD assisted APD in clearing a building after they responded to an alarm call and found a door open.
02/25/2017 11:01 a.m.
ACUPD responded to a report of a suspicious person, possibly intoxicated, walking on the Lunsford trail. Officers determined that the man was physically disabled, not intoxicated.
02/26/2017 01:19 a.m.
ACUPD & APD responded to a call in reference to the discharge of a firearm, 6 to 8 shots. Officers were unable to locate a suspect or the location of the shooting.
Weekly Statistics:
|911 CALL
|3
|ACCIDENT
|3
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|17
|ADVICE
|1
|ALARM
|2
|BARRICADES
|8
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|5
|CHECK BUILDING
|322
|DISCHARGE OF FIREARM
|3
|DISTURBANCE
|3
|DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE
|1
|ESCORT
|2
|FINGERPRINTING SERVICE
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|19
|FOUND PROPERTY
|4
|INFORMATION REPORT
|3
|INTOXICATED DRIVER
|1
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|5
|LOST PROPERTY
|2
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|1
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|2
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|10
|MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|7
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|7
|NOISE VIOLATION
|1
|OTHER
|1
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|28
|PARKING VIOLATION
|5
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|1
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|12
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|13
|REPORT WRITING
|18
|SEX OFFENSE
|1
|SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|1
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|3
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|2
|TRAFFIC STOP
|5
|WELFARE CHECK
|2
Total: 529
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
Remember that YOU are the first line of defense in preventing crime. Always report suspicious behavior to ACUPD 24/7 at 325-674-2911
