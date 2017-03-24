Police Log: February 21 – 28, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

02/21/2017 10:00 p.m.

Officers investigated the report of an odor of marijuana in a McKinzie Hall resident’s room. The investigation expanded to a vehicle which resulted in officers issuing a municipal citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

02/22/2017 02:03 a.m.

ACUPD and APD investigated a report of the discharge of a weapon; officers were unable to locate the offender.

02/23/2017 04:40 a.m.

ACUPD assisted APD in clearing a building after they responded to an alarm call and found a door open.

02/25/2017 11:01 a.m.

ACUPD responded to a report of a suspicious person, possibly intoxicated, walking on the Lunsford trail. Officers determined that the man was physically disabled, not intoxicated.

02/26/2017 01:19 a.m.

ACUPD & APD responded to a call in reference to the discharge of a firearm, 6 to 8 shots. Officers were unable to locate a suspect or the location of the shooting.

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 3 ACCIDENT 3 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 17 ADVICE 1 ALARM 2 BARRICADES 8 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 5 CHECK BUILDING 322 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 3 DISTURBANCE 3 DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 1 ESCORT 2 FINGERPRINTING SERVICE 1 FOOT PATROL 19 FOUND PROPERTY 4 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INTOXICATED DRIVER 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 5 LOST PROPERTY 2 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 10 MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 7 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 7 NOISE VIOLATION 1 OTHER 1 PARKING LOT PATROL 28 PARKING VIOLATION 5 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 1 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 12 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 13 REPORT WRITING 18 SEX OFFENSE 1 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 1 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 3 TRAFFIC HAZARD 2 TRAFFIC STOP 5 WELFARE CHECK 2

Total: 529

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Remember that YOU are the first line of defense in preventing crime. Always report suspicious behavior to ACUPD 24/7 at 325-674-2911