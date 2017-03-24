Optimist
Police Log: February 21 – 28, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

02/21/2017 10:00 p.m.

Officers investigated the report of an odor of marijuana in a McKinzie Hall resident’s room. The investigation expanded to a vehicle which resulted in officers issuing a municipal citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

02/22/2017 02:03 a.m.

ACUPD and APD investigated a report of the discharge of a weapon; officers were unable to locate the offender.

02/23/2017 04:40 a.m.

ACUPD assisted APD in clearing a building after they responded to an alarm call and found a door open.

02/25/2017 11:01 a.m.

ACUPD responded to a report of a suspicious person, possibly intoxicated, walking on the Lunsford trail. Officers determined that the man was physically disabled, not intoxicated.  

02/26/2017 01:19 a.m.

ACUPD & APD responded to a call in reference to the discharge of a firearm, 6 to 8 shots. Officers were unable to locate a suspect or the location of the shooting.

Weekly Statistics: 

911 CALL 3
ACCIDENT 3
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 17
ADVICE 1
ALARM 2
BARRICADES 8
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 5
CHECK BUILDING 322
DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 3
DISTURBANCE 3
DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 1
ESCORT 2
FINGERPRINTING SERVICE 1
FOOT PATROL 19
FOUND PROPERTY 4
INFORMATION REPORT 3
INTOXICATED DRIVER 1
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 5
LOST PROPERTY 2
MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1
MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2

 

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 10
MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE 1
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 7
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 7
NOISE VIOLATION 1
OTHER 1
PARKING LOT PATROL 28
PARKING VIOLATION 5
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 1
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 12
PUBLIC SERVICE 1
RANDOM PATROL 13
REPORT WRITING 18
SEX OFFENSE 1
SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 1
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 3
TRAFFIC HAZARD 2
TRAFFIC STOP 5
WELFARE CHECK 2

Total: 529          

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Remember that YOU are the first line of defense in preventing crime. Always report suspicious behavior to ACUPD 24/7 at 325-674-2911

 

